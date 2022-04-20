Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser (NYSE:SOLN) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser (NYSE:SOLN – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser stock opened at $57.11 on Monday. Southern Company has a 52-week low of $49.67 and a 52-week high of $57.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.8438 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser stock. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser ( NYSE:SOLN Get Rating ) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,565 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

