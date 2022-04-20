Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser (NYSE:SOLN) Raised to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser (NYSE:SOLN – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Shares of Southern Company (The) 2019 Ser stock opened at $57.11 on Monday. Southern Company has a 52-week low of $49.67 and a 52-week high of $57.40.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.8438 per share. This represents a $3.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th.
