TheStreet Upgrades Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

MNRL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Barclays raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $30.00.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

MNRL stock opened at $27.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average is $22.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 2.12. Brigham Minerals has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $28.84.

Brigham Minerals ( NYSE:MNRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $47.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.23 million. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 31.19%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Brigham Minerals will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This is an increase from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.45%.

In related news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 102,002 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.20, for a total transaction of $2,774,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 780,440 shares of company stock valued at $19,456,167 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Brigham Minerals by 11.1% in the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 30,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 875.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 214,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after buying an additional 192,184 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals by 254.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 35,725 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Brigham Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 97,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 4,553 shares during the period. 66.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brigham Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.