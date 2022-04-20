Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B”

TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PEG has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $72.36.

NYSE PEG opened at $73.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.69 billion, a PE ratio of -56.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.41. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 1-year low of $58.96 and a 1-year high of $73.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Public Service Enterprise Group ( NYSE:PEG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.22% and a negative net margin of 6.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -167.44%.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.47, for a total transaction of $315,258.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $696,158.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 474,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,399,337.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,146 shares of company stock worth $2,029,395 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PEG. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 70.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

