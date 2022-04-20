Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Palomar from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Palomar in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Palomar from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays dropped their target price on Palomar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Palomar from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $78.33.

NASDAQ:PLMR opened at $59.23 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 33.85 and a beta of 0.01. Palomar has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $97.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.72.

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.08. Palomar had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 18.50%. The company had revenue of $68.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. Palomar’s quarterly revenue was up 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Palomar will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO T Christopher Uchida sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $86,100 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Palomar by 157.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 162,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,298,000 after purchasing an additional 99,726 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Palomar in the third quarter valued at about $2,544,000. Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 10.0% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 17,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Palomar by 3.7% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in shares of Palomar in the third quarter worth about $778,000. 89.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Palomar Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property insurance to residential and commercial customers. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance, commercial flood, real estate error and omission, and real estate investor products.

