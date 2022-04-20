Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:IOR opened at $12.13 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $50.56 million, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 0.22. Income Opportunity Realty Investors has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $16.99.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Income Opportunity Realty Investors stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IOR – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.68% of Income Opportunity Realty Investors worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Income Opportunity Realty Investors, Inc, a Dallas-based real estate investment company, holds a portfolio of equity real estate in Texas, including undeveloped land. The Company invests in real estate through direct equity ownership and partnerships. For more information, visit the Company's website at www.incomeopp-realty.com.

