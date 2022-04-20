TheStreet Upgrades Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) to B

TheStreet upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on CMG. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $1,900.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $2,000.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. OTR Global downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a positive rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,975.69.

Shares of CMG stock opened at $1,632.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,531.24 and a 200-day moving average of $1,627.89. The company has a market cap of $45.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,277.41 and a one year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.18 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 31.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 1,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,480.76, for a total value of $2,155,986.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $449,935,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth about $418,668,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,442,615,000 after purchasing an additional 173,771 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 841,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,470,511,000 after purchasing an additional 117,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 8,321.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 82,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,427,000 after purchasing an additional 83,215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

