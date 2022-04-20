IndexIQ Advisors LLC Acquires 3,965 Shares of ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) by 87.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,477 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in ePlus were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in ePlus by 157.4% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,511,000 after purchasing an additional 19,883 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in ePlus by 94.1% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 19,128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 9,274 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ePlus in the 4th quarter worth $1,334,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in ePlus by 113.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,338 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its stake in ePlus by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 11,782 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $635,000 after purchasing an additional 6,097 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLUS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ePlus from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ePlus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUS opened at $55.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.90. ePlus inc. has a one year low of $42.00 and a one year high of $69.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $494.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $454.30 million. ePlus had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 16.16%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ePlus inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

