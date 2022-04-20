IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 1,566 Shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,566 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lakeland Bancorp were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LBAI. River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. FJ Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 3,099,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,638,000 after purchasing an additional 890,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 231.1% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 202,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 141,500 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,854,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Lakeland Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $1,747,000. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LBAI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Lakeland Bancorp stock opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $20.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.30 and a 200-day moving average of $18.23.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $64.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.58 million. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 33.98%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.35%.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

