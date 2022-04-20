Atria Investments LLC Sells 274 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 121.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 226.9% during the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 624 shares during the period. 60.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, major shareholder Brookfield Asset Management In sold 5,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.13, for a total transaction of $190,370.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of BAM opened at $54.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 1.30. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.00.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Asset Management had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 3.21%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Brookfield Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is 23.43%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BAM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brookfield Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $61.00 to $65.50 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Brookfield Asset Management from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.15.

Brookfield Asset Management Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

