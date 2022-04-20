IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 619 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,585 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 619 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Progress Software were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 7.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,105,762 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $398,724,000 after purchasing an additional 568,089 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 2.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,644,506 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,890,000 after purchasing an additional 39,649 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,308,936 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,182,000 after purchasing an additional 143,948 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 7.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,299,259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,910,000 after purchasing an additional 88,814 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Progress Software by 3.4% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,124,203 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $55,300,000 after purchasing an additional 37,380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $49.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.31. The company has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.16. Progress Software Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.68 and a fifty-two week high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $147.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.24 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 39.08% and a net margin of 14.40%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.11%.

In related news, EVP Jeremy Segal sold 1,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $60,386.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Progress Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Progress Software from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

