Atria Investments LLC Sells 5,098 Shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Atria Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,199 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,098 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.06% of AAON worth $2,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAON. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in AAON by 0.5% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,624 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in AAON by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in AAON by 7.7% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in AAON by 12.7% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,308 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in AAON by 0.4% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,054,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAON shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AAON from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Sidoti raised shares of AAON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AAON from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

In other AAON news, Director David Raymond Stewart purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.63 per share, for a total transaction of $53,630.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 19.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $52.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. AAON, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.18 and a 12 month high of $83.79. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 48.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.85.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $136.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.62 million. AAON had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AAON, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BasX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

