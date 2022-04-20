Atria Investments LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO)

Atria Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,219 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC owned 0.06% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $2,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IOO. WestEnd Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 101.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $193,000.

NYSEARCA:IOO opened at $74.58 on Wednesday. iShares Global 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $67.79 and a 1-year high of $79.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.33.

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

