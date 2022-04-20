IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $462,000 Holdings in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,595 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of HBT Financial worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in HBT Financial during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in HBT Financial in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its stake in HBT Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 13,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in HBT Financial in the third quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in HBT Financial by 5.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. 26.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HBT Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

Shares of HBT stock opened at $18.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.81 and a 200-day moving average of $18.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $537.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.32.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $42.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.41 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 33.99% and a return on equity of 14.94%. On average, equities analysts expect that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 8th were given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from HBT Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.68%.

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

