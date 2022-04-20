IndexIQ Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,093 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schneider National were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNDR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 21.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,365,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,260,000 after purchasing an additional 603,114 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 37.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Schneider National in the third quarter valued at about $340,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 21.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,852,000 after purchasing an additional 14,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Schneider National by 3.5% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. 26.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $22.27 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.27. The company has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Schneider National, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.48 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.04%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SNDR shares. Stephens lifted their target price on Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Schneider National from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna upgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Schneider National from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.26.

In other news, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total transaction of $315,081.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total value of $417,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,748 shares of company stock valued at $1,536,681 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

