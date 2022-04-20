IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 270 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cerner were worth $460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 9.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,150,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198,317 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 88.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,612,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,201 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cerner during the 4th quarter worth $89,543,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,522,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,986,000 after acquiring an additional 651,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,662,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000,000 after acquiring an additional 623,012 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

Cerner stock opened at $93.46 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.28. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $93.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $27.47 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.82.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cerner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

Cerner Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.