Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Albemarle by 161.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 178 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in Albemarle by 108.3% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 225 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALB opened at $218.15 on Wednesday. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $146.52 and a twelve month high of $291.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $204.12 and a 200-day moving average of $228.06. The firm has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 203.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.55.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. Albemarle had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The company had revenue of $894.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This is a positive change from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.66%.

A number of research analysts have commented on ALB shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $281.00 to $243.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Albemarle from $163.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Albemarle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $240.81.

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters purchased 5,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $190.80 per share, for a total transaction of $999,982.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Netha N. Johnson purchased 1,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $187.81 per share, with a total value of $199,078.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

