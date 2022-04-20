IndexIQ Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its position in Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,955 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 1,224 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Provident Financial Services were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Provident Financial Services by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 104,883 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,540,000 after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $885,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Provident Financial Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,951 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $412,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $1,973,000. 61.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director John Pugliese sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total transaction of $241,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James A. Christy sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.53, for a total value of $70,590.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFS stock opened at $22.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.14. Provident Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.86 and a 12-month high of $26.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.94.

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 34.33%. The company had revenue of $114.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Provident Financial Services, Inc. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.84%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Provident Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Provident Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd.

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

