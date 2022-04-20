IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $465,000 Stake in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its position in HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,026 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of HarborOne Bancorp worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after buying an additional 1,235 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 351.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 9,726 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,586 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $193,000. 56.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HarborOne Bancorp alerts:

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, CEO James W. Blake sold 40,053 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total transaction of $570,755.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $705,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 340,053 shares of company stock worth $4,980,755 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:HONE opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.99 and a 52 week high of $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $718.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $53.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.75 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 8.47%. As a group, analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is an increase from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

HONE has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HarborOne Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HarborOne Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HarborOne Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.