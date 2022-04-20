AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Stake Decreased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 551 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $464,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of AXIS Capital by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 54,484 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,968,000 after buying an additional 4,929 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 17.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 27,155 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in AXIS Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $4,094,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 139.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 72,248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 42,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in AXIS Capital by 100.0% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 12,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AXIS Capital from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised AXIS Capital from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com cut AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.80.

Shares of NYSE:AXS opened at $56.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.92. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $44.49 and a 1 year high of $61.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $56.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $947.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $922.43 million. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.77%. AXIS Capital’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from AXIS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.93%.

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

