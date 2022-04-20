Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 513 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eagle Bancorp were worth $463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,521,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,715,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Eagle Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 47,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,772,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Eagle Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $125,000. 72.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EGBN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eagle Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eagle Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of EGBN opened at $55.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Eagle Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $50.92 and a one year high of $63.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.93.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $88.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.31 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 43.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

Eagle Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for EagleBank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the United States. The company also offers various commercial and consumer lending products comprising commercial loans for working capital, equipment purchases, real estate lines of credit, and government contract financing; asset based lending and accounts receivable financing; construction and commercial real estate loans; business equipment financing; consumer home equity lines of credit, personal lines of credit, and term loans; consumer installment loans, such as auto and personal loans; personal credit cards; and residential mortgage loans.

