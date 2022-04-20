Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,008 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Cambridge Bancorp worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 39,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $431,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC bought a new stake in Cambridge Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on Cambridge Bancorp from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ:CATC opened at $83.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $582.64 million, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.50 and a 200-day moving average of $88.91. Cambridge Bancorp has a 52 week low of $78.39 and a 52 week high of $97.57.

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $43.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.93 million. Cambridge Bancorp had a net margin of 30.38% and a return on equity of 12.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.05 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cambridge Bancorp will post 7.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Cambridge Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. Cambridge Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 33.38%.

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit.

