IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $466,000 Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 215 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 951.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,222,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,052,000 after purchasing an additional 6,535,728 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Realty Income by 64.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $661,782,000 after purchasing an additional 3,995,356 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 502.3% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 3,450,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,839,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,684 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Realty Income by 2,072.4% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,351,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,800,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,215 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Realty Income by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,362,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of O stock opened at $74.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.80. Realty Income Co. has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $74.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.07 and a 200-day moving average of $69.22.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.90%.

O has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.80.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

