IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 628 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,724 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SASR. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 50.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 523.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 104,435 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 66.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SASR. DA Davidson began coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ SASR opened at $44.61 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.01. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.85 and a twelve month high of $52.04.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.05). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 42.57% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The company had revenue of $127.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Sandy Spring Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.42%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

