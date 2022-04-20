Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Holdings Decreased by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,941 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Blackbaud by 21.4% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Blackbaud during the third quarter valued at $100,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Blackbaud by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,536 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in Blackbaud by 116.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 4,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $275,990.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 55,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,654.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon W. Olson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $189,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,239 shares of company stock valued at $999,518 in the last three months. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackbaud in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Blackbaud from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Blackbaud from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Blackbaud from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

NASDAQ BLKB opened at $58.60 on Wednesday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.81 and a twelve month high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 488.37 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.13.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. Blackbaud had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 0.61%. The business had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, KÂ-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

