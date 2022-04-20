IndexIQ Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,187 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,304 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,039,867 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $188,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507,151 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 48,203.1% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,980,429 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976,329 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,888,539 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,391,000 after purchasing an additional 175,258 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,523,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,545,000 after purchasing an additional 15,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Knowles by 294.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,146,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,761,000 after purchasing an additional 855,877 shares in the last quarter. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knowles alerts:

In other news, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 47,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total transaction of $1,062,301.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ye Jane Li sold 13,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total transaction of $293,210.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,323 shares of company stock worth $1,924,762 over the last three months. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Knowles from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Colliers Securities upgraded shares of Knowles from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.50 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Knowles in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.30.

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Knowles Co. has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $23.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.36.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. Knowles had a net margin of 17.33% and a return on equity of 8.72%. The company had revenue of $234.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Knowles Profile (Get Rating)

Knowles Corporation offers micro-acoustic microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio solutions, high performance capacitors, and radio frequency products for the consumer electronics, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, industrial, and communications markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.