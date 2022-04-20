Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 548 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rush Enterprises were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $1,187,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $2,036,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at $1,926,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Rush Enterprises by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RUSHA has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Rush Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Rush Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd.

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 8,807 shares of Rush Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.46, for a total value of $435,594.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 12.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $50.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.25. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.95 and a 52 week high of $60.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 4.71%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.23%.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird.

