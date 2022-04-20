Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI) Position Cut by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,822 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 376 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,317 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,009 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 9,917 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $749,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,500 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SIGI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Selective Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Selective Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.00.

SIGI opened at $86.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.00. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.21 and a fifty-two week high of $94.35.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $867.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.40 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 11.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

