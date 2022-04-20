IndexIQ Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,632 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 428 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Preferred Bank were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 39,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 7,476 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,007,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PFBC shares. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Preferred Bank from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Preferred Bank in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.67.

NASDAQ PFBC opened at $72.86 on Wednesday. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $57.27 and a 12 month high of $81.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.05. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 43.53% and a return on equity of 16.95%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s payout ratio is 26.79%.

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

