The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 391 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Children’s Place were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 266.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 695,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 506,079 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 22.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 495,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,090,000 after acquiring an additional 91,476 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 1.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 399,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,548 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Children’s Place by 10.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 369,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,836,000 after acquiring an additional 35,473 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Children’s Place by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,103,000 after purchasing an additional 38,552 shares during the period.

Get Children's Place alerts:

Shares of Children’s Place stock opened at $54.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The Children’s Place, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.38 and a 52-week high of $113.50. The firm has a market cap of $737.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 2.11.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.17. Children’s Place had a return on equity of 104.74% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $507.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.73 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Children’s Place, Inc. will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on PLCE shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Children’s Place from $130.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. TheStreet lowered Children’s Place from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Children’s Place from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Children’s Place from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Children’s Place from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.43.

In other Children’s Place news, Director John E. Bachman purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $48.83 per share, with a total value of $122,075.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Children’s Place Profile (Get Rating)

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Children’s Place, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Children's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Children's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.