IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 48 Shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Graham Holdings (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Graham were worth $473,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Graham by 57.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 61,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,314,000 after purchasing an additional 22,449 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Graham by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Graham by 10.2% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its position in Graham by 33.3% during the third quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Graham by 90.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graham in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE GHC opened at $624.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Graham Holdings has a 1-year low of $547.75 and a 1-year high of $685.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $598.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.11.

Graham (NYSE:GHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share for the quarter. Graham had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 7.64%. The company had revenue of $862.93 million during the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $6.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.97%.

Graham Holdings Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified education and media company worldwide. It provides test preparation services and materials; data science and training services; professional training and exam preparation for professional certifications and licensures; and non-academic operations support services to the Purdue University Global.

