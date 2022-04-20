IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $488,000 Stock Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its position in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $20,649,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ICU Medical during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,877,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 115,913 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $27,052,000 after purchasing an additional 51,654 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 364,997 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $85,174,000 after buying an additional 46,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 306.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,457 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $14,109,000 after buying an additional 45,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 36,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $8,640,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 9.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICUI shares. Raymond James cut their target price on ICU Medical from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICU Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $222.71 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.01. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $183.39 and a 1 year high of $282.00. The company has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 46.99 and a beta of 0.48.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $340.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $323.90 million. ICU Medical had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 8.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

