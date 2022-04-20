IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 325 Shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of REX American Resources Co. (NYSE:REX – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,017 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of REX American Resources worth $482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 2.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 53.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,179 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 7,001 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of REX American Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 1.5% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,683 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of REX American Resources by 445.7% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,614 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,402 shares during the period. 81.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get REX American Resources alerts:

Shares of REX stock opened at $89.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.17 and a 200 day moving average of $94.29. REX American Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $72.06 and a 52 week high of $113.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.04.

REX American Resources ( NYSE:REX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The energy company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($1.23). REX American Resources had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 10.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that REX American Resources Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered REX American Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on REX American Resources from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered REX American Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th.

In other REX American Resources news, CFO Douglas Bruggeman sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.55, for a total transaction of $115,005.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

About REX American Resources (Get Rating)

REX American Resources Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells ethanol in the United States. It operates in two segments, Ethanol and By-Products, and Refined Coal. The company also offers distillers grains and non-food grade corn oil; and dry distillers grains with solubles, which is used as a protein in animal feed.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for REX American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REX American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.