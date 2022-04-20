Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its position in Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 884 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Peapack-Gladstone Financial worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 7,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 20,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 19,497 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 84.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 17.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Peapack-Gladstone Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:PGC opened at $34.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.09. Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $38.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $56.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.44 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 24.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.83%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank that provides private banking and wealth management services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Peapack Private. It offers checking and savings accounts, money market and interest-bearing checking accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

