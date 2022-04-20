Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,203 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,176 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.06% of Sterling Construction worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter worth about $7,733,000. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Sterling Construction by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 180,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,745,000 after buying an additional 11,081 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter worth about $570,000. 82.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 4,771 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $139,933.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sterling Construction in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th.

NASDAQ STRL opened at $26.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.02. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.76 and a 12 month high of $32.14. The company has a market cap of $798.62 million, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.19.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $401.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $340.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

Sterling Construction Company, Inc engages in the transportation, e-infrastructure, and building solutions primarily in the Southern United States, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. It undertakes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities and railroads.

