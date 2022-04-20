IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $486,000 Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 388.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper during the third quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

In other news, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total value of $3,470,049.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 6,355 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.72 per share, with a total value of $239,710.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Truist Financial cut shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.38.

Shares of NASDAQ KDP opened at $37.56 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $53.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.66. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.44 and a 12 month high of $39.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.72.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 16.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

About Keurig Dr Pepper (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.