IndexIQ Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,656 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 430 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in InterDigital were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDCC. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in InterDigital by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,812 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,334 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $821,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its holdings in InterDigital by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 10,038 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ IDCC opened at $60.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 2.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. InterDigital, Inc. has a one year low of $59.38 and a one year high of $85.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $63.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.54.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $111.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.54 million. InterDigital had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that InterDigital, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. InterDigital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.55%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on InterDigital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded InterDigital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

InterDigital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications in the United States, China, South Korea, Japan, Taiwan, and Europe. It provides technology solutions for use in digital cellular and wireless products and networks, including 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G, and IEEE 802-related products and networks.

