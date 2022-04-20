IndexIQ Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,419 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Standex International were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Standex International by 8.8% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 452,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,742,000 after purchasing an additional 36,744 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Standex International by 11.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 421,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 41,723 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new stake in Standex International during the third quarter valued at $17,384,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Standex International by 192.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,126 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after acquiring an additional 84,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Standex International by 78.7% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 99,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,884,000 after acquiring an additional 44,018 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on SXI. StockNews.com began coverage on Standex International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Standex International from $136.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Standex International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th.

NYSE:SXI opened at $99.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.17. Standex International Co. has a 1 year low of $86.30 and a 1 year high of $121.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. Standex International had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $185.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Standex International Co. will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Standex International’s payout ratio is currently 27.51%.

Standex International Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

