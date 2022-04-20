IndexIQ Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Republic Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBCAA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,535 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 616 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Republic Bancorp were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $319,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 165.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,249 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Bancorp by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 91,320 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Republic Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new stake in Republic Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,284,000. 25.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

RBCAA stock opened at $45.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $904.10 million, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Republic Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $42.69 and a one year high of $57.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.63.

Republic Bancorp ( NASDAQ:RBCAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Republic Bancorp had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $66.97 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Republic Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.341 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. This is a positive change from Republic Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Republic Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 34.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RBCAA shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Republic Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Steve Trager sold 77,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.41, for a total value of $3,745,288.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura M. Douglas sold 517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total transaction of $25,224.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 54.90% of the company’s stock.

Republic Bancorp, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Traditional Banking, Warehouse, Mortgage Banking, Tax Refund Solutions, and Republic Credit Solutions. The company accepts demand, money market accounts, savings, individual retirement accounts, time, brokered, and other certificates of deposit.

