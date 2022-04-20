IndexIQ Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Weis Markets during the 4th quarter valued at $158,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Weis Markets by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $201,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Weis Markets in the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. 38.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Weis Markets alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weis Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

NYSE:WMK opened at $83.27 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $71.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.95. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 0.23. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.66 and a 12 month high of $83.54.

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter. Weis Markets had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 9.12%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Weis Markets’s payout ratio is 31.68%.

Weis Markets Company Profile (Get Rating)

Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Weis Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weis Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.