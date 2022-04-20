ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Sold by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of ScanSource worth $495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in ScanSource by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ScanSource in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 153.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 227.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ScanSource alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SCSC shares. StockNews.com upgraded ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $34.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.07. The company has a market capitalization of $881.03 million, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. ScanSource, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.89 and a 52-week high of $40.83.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.19. ScanSource had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.49%. The company had revenue of $864.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $848.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ScanSource Company Profile (Get Rating)

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ScanSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ScanSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.