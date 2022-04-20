Arizona State Retirement System Sells 686 Shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its position in shares of American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 686 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 31.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 147,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,552,000 after acquiring an additional 34,868 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 511.1% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 16,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,280,000 after acquiring an additional 13,887 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 382.1% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,197 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of American Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,187,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.56% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

AFG opened at $146.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.04 and its 200 day moving average is $137.87. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.57 and a 12-month high of $150.99.

American Financial Group ( NYSE:AFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $1.14. American Financial Group had a net margin of 30.45% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 10 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

American Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.