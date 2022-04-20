IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $496,000 Stock Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,997 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 969 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of NetScout Systems by 49,083.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463,195 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460,220 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in NetScout Systems by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,302,226 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,094,000 after buying an additional 35,894 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in NetScout Systems by 195.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 892,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,056,000 after buying an additional 590,831 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in NetScout Systems by 2.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 742,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,024,000 after buying an additional 14,726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in NetScout Systems by 179.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 423,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,417,000 after buying an additional 271,855 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTCT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NetScout Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

In related news, insider Jean A. Bua sold 19,267 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $611,919.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.03, for a total value of $232,725.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 29,767 shares of company stock worth $936,685 in the last ninety days. 3.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NetScout Systems stock opened at $32.86 on Wednesday. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.82 and a 12 month high of $34.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.67 and its 200-day moving average is $31.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.66.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.29. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $262.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetScout Systems Profile (Get Rating)

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

