Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,287 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,218 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Jabil were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Jabil by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 30,748 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,913,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Jabil by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 73,516 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Jabil by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 35,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Jabil by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 45,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JBL shares. StockNews.com upgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Jabil in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.14.

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $58.67 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.42. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $72.11.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.90%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,055,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,857,635.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

