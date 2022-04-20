Arizona State Retirement System Sells 330 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $2,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cadinha & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 61,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after buying an additional 2,123 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 62,644 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,621,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,959 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 4,941 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 170.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 400,559 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,553,000 after buying an additional 252,288 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BERY stock opened at $58.15 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.87. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.33. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.54 and a twelve month high of $74.73.

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.43 billion. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.07% and a return on equity of 28.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.27.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

