Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stake in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its stake in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ARES. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the first quarter valued at $145,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 14.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 732,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $46,567,000 after purchasing an additional 91,931 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Ares Management by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,472,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,631,000 after acquiring an additional 160,928 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the third quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Ares Management by 9.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,866 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034 shares during the period. 44.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ARES opened at $80.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.84, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.97. Ares Management Co. has a 12 month low of $50.46 and a 12 month high of $90.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $731.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.06 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 15.16%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a boost from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 16th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.09%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $94.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 13,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.36, for a total transaction of $1,071,520.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 26,879 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,286,327.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 990,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,261,201.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,520 shares of company stock worth $21,408,641 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

