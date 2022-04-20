Arizona State Retirement System Has $2.66 Million Stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $2,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $32,281,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 304.0% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 492,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,969,000 after acquiring an additional 370,869 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp bought a new stake in Sensata Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $724,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,195 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,615,000. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensata Technologies stock opened at $48.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 1-year low of $46.74 and a 1-year high of $65.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.12 and its 200 day moving average is $56.83.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The company had revenue of $934.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $918.68 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ST shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group raised Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.10.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage contactors, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), and exhaust management.

