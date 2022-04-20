Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 36,707 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $2,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 9.2% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 8.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSCC. Zacks Investment Research cut Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.75.

In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $1,648,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 118,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.63, for a total value of $7,212,908.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 245,054 shares of company stock valued at $14,433,759 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LSCC opened at $51.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 76.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.02. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12-month low of $42.94 and a 12-month high of $85.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.91.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.07 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

