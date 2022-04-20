Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,388 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 667 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $2,893,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TRGP. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $49,561,000 after acquiring an additional 140,814 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Targa Resources by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 239,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 15,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.86, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 27,944 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total value of $2,190,250.72. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 151,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,836,790.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,094 shares of company stock worth $3,375,872 in the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TRGP. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Targa Resources from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $73.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised Targa Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Targa Resources from $69.00 to $78.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.42.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $79.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $18.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -718.57 and a beta of 2.68. Targa Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $79.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.13.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Targa Resources had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 0.42%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently -1,272.61%.

About Targa Resources (Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, purchasing, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil.

