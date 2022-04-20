Arizona State Retirement System Sells 91 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,874 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Watsco by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 66,612 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,121 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Watsco in the 4th quarter valued at $2,259,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Watsco by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 6,805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Watsco by 2.4% in the third quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 2,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in Watsco by 4.1% in the third quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 152,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Brian E. Keeley sold 11,000 shares of Watsco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.68, for a total transaction of $3,296,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WSO opened at $285.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $291.41. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $252.50 and a 1 year high of $318.98.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The construction company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.31. Watsco had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 21.63%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Watsco, Inc. will post 12.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.95. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.94%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WSO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $313.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 17th. KeyCorp raised shares of Watsco from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $320.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Watsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $308.83.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment comprising residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

