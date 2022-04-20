Arizona State Retirement System Sells 840 Shares of Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,432 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Avis Budget Group were worth $2,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Avis Budget Group by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 32,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $596,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,645 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CAR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $310.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Avis Budget Group from $210.00 to $193.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Bank of America cut Avis Budget Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Avis Budget Group from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAR opened at $285.35 on Wednesday. Avis Budget Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.87 and a 12-month high of $545.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.15.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $7.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by $0.62. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 942.00% and a net margin of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 89.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Avis Budget Group, Inc. will post 22.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.50, for a total transaction of $1,091,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Avis Budget Group (Get Rating)

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 20,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 465 dealer-operated and 385 company-operated locations that serve the consumer and light commercial sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avis Budget Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.